Priyanka Chopra’s little munchkin Malti Marie goes on ‘magical’ Easter egg hunt with aunt Danielle Jonas; you can't miss PHOTO

Actress Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' Easter celebration with loved ones. Sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a sweet photo featuring Malti alongside her aunt, Danielle Jonas — wife of musician Kevin Jonas.

In the snapshot, Danielle is kneeling on the floor, showing something to little Malti Marie, who is curiously watching. Danielle is dressed in a white top, cream-colored pants, and sneakers, accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Malti wore a white top and pants. She went on an Easter egg hunt with Danielle, Kevin and their daughters Alena and Valentina. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you aunty D, uncle Kevi, Alena and Valentina for a magical Easter egg hunt.”

Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas, who is Kevin Jonas' younger brother. The couple got married in 2018, celebrating their union with both a traditional Christian ceremony and a Hindu wedding. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of Malti bonding with the Jonas family. From attending Jonas Brothers concerts to enjoying family outings, Malti is often seen spending quality time with her extended family.

On the work front, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the much-awaited second season of the web series Citadel. Originally slated for release this year, the show has now been rescheduled for a spring 2026 premiere. Alongside this, Priyanka has several other exciting projects lined up, including Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, in which she stars with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming films The Bluff and Heads of State. In addition, Priyanka will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller, sharing screen space with Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Michael Peña. The film also features Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner in key roles.

