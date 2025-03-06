Fashion re-release: Priyanka Chopra's National Award-winning performance to grace big screens once again on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra saw a fair share of success and failures during the early years of her film career. When she was going through a tough time, Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie Fashion came as a ray of hope and proved to be a turning point in her career. Her portrayal of a troubled model also won her a National Award. Well, the movie is all set to screen in select cinemas on March 7, 2025.

Fashion remains to be one of the high points in the career of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The diva stepped into the shoes of Meghna Mathur and nailed her role as a small-town girl who flies to Mumbai aspiring to be a successful supermodel. For those who have loved her performance in the drama film, we have some good news. Director Madhur Bhandarkar recently announced that the 2008 film is returning to select theatres on March 7, 2025.

In a collab video shared on the filmmaker’s Instagram handle, Bhandarkar can be seen expressing his excitement as he announced that the film Fashion is re-releasing. “The film is very close to my heart and it's incredible to see after so many years, also it resonates with the audiences,” the Heroine helmer stated.

He further added, “I am truly grateful for the love Fashion still receives. Fashion returns to the big screen on the 7th March 2025. Don't miss the amazing National Award Performances by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and all the talented other actors. The soundtracks remain a favorite of countless playlists.” A report by ANI suggested that apart from Fashion, movies like Queen and Alia Bhatt-led Highway will also re-release in the International Women's Week.

Coming back to Fashion, it’s one of the iconic films that showcases the dark side of the glamour and fashion industry. While PeeCee plays a key role in the movie, she is joined by actors like Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan. While the storyline and performances of the entertainer were lauded, songs like Fashion Ka Jalwa, Mar Jawaan and Kuch Khaas Hai were also a rage among music lovers.