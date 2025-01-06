Meet actor who was labeled 'jinxed', body-shamed; later won National Award and now is one of finest in industry

Today, let's spotlight this National Award-winning actress from a Tamil-Brahmin background. She began her journey in the entertainment industry through television and gradually rose to become one of the leading figures in Indian cinema. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, she persevered and carved her path to success, serving as a true inspiration to many.

From Hum Paanch to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this actress has had an inspiring journey, and it's none other than Vidya Balan. At just 16, she made her acting debut in the iconic sitcom Hum Paanch. Balan won a National Award for The Dirty Picture.

After gaining recognition on television, Vidya aspired to transition to films and signed a major Malayalam project opposite Mohanlal. During that time, she also received offers for 7-8 other films.

However, when her debut film was shelved, she was also dropped from all her other projects. Producers labeled her "jinxed" and "unlucky," making her journey to stardom an uphill battle.

In an old interview, the actress opened up about her struggles in the South Indian film industry, revealing that despite her efforts, things didn't seem to work out for a significant period. She shared that she was labeled as "jinxed" after signing two major Malayalam films, both of which were halted midway, even with 50% of the shooting completed.

Recalling her early experiences, she mentioned that after working on her first feature film with Mohanlal, she initially received 7-8 offers following the first schedule.

Throughout much of her career, Vidya Balan faced significant body shaming for her physique. She once shared that producers often pressured her to lose weight before taking on any project. Vidya also revealed that health challenges made it difficult for her to shed the extra kilos, adding to the pressure.

Today, the tables have turned as Vidya basks in the success of her latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Her portrayal of Manjulika in Kartik Aaryan's movie has earned her widespread acclaim, with audiences and critics alike praising her stellar performance.

