Following the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is all set to take charge in the romantic genre in 2025 with director Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled film and the Karan Johar produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. According to sources close to the development, Kartik is ready to roll with Anurag Basu’s untitled love story by the end of January 2025. A source shares, “Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan are teaming up for an intense love story produced by Bhushan Kumar and the film goes on floors by the end of January. The makers have planned a marathon schedule of 3 months from January to April,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the casting for this romantic saga is underway and might see the launch of a fresh face. “It’s an ambitious musical love story and rolls from January end. The bearded look of Kartik Aaryan is for the Anurag Basu directorial. The title and other details of the film will be announced shortly once it goes on floors,” the source informed. The work is already in progress taking the music and producer Bhushan Kumar is looking to create a chartbuster album for this intense love story. A mahurat for Basu's film already took place in Mumbai back in September, and the full fledged shoot begins now in January.

After calling it a wrap on a major schedule of the Anurag Basu directorial, Kartik Aaryan moves on to the Sameer Vidhwans produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. “The film is a collaboration of Dharma Production and Namah Pictures and is ready to roll from May 2025. It is a one of its kind adventure slice-of-life love story, which takes the lead pair on a journey across the world. Sameer Vidhwans has cracked a fresh world for the Kartik Aaryan starrer, and has already done his round of recce in the international arena,” the source shared.

Both the films – Anurag Basu’s next and Tu Meri Main Tera Mera Tera Tu Meri – will hit the big screen in 2026. “It’s only after calling it a wrap on the two films, will Kartik Aaryan move onto his next lot of feature films. He is reading multiple scripts, which includes Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 as well,” the source concluded.

Interestingly, Kartik is mixing it up well in the romantic space, as Basu’s film is an intense love story whereas Karan Johar production is a slice of life romantic comedy, resonating with Dharma’s brand of cinema.

