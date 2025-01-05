Vidya Balan's team responds to actress' trolling for lauding Rohit Sharma's decision of withdrawing from last test match; 'She was moved by his selfless act'

The cricketing world was shocked by the unpredictable move of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. For the unknown, the sports personality voluntarily took a step back from the Sydney Test between India and Australia in the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His move received all kinds of reactions online.

But actress Vidya Balan was touched by it. Hence, she tweeted in favor of him. However, people claimed that she was part of the publicity stunt orchestrated by Sharma and his team. Now, Balan’s team has reacted stating that her post came only because she was moved by his selfless act. Read on!

On January 4, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted in favor of Rohit Sharma and his courageous step to drop himself from the Sydney Test between India and Australia. In the post, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress penned, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect! @ImRo45.”

Soon after, several eagle-eyed netizens found evidence to prove that she was part of Rohit Sharma’s publicity stunt. Some even claimed that she blindly just copy-pasted the text the Indian captain’s PR sent her. Now, Balan’s team has strongly reacted to all the trolling and stated that her tweet came only because she was touched by ‘his selfless act’.

Responding to the speculation regarding the actress’ tweet, her team stated, “Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms. Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms. Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous.” (sic)

Apart from Vidya, actor-director Farhan Akhtar also a heartfelt post about Rohit Sharma. In his post shared on Instagram, the Dil Chahta Hai maker called the Indian cricketer ‘superstar’ and stated that thanked him for showing the world that he put the Indian cricket team before himself.

