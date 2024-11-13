Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Update: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy enters Rs 200 crore club on 13th day

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is trending very well at the box office. The movie has successfully entered the Rs 200 crore club today.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 zooms past Rs 200 crore club on 2nd Wednesday

This horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee has passed the Rs 200 crore net mark at the Indian box office. It took 13 days to hit this milestone in a clash with Singham Again.

Previously, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 entered the Rs 100 crore mark on its third day of release. Further, it collected Rs 148.75 crore in its first week and hit the Rs 150 crore mark on the 8th day of release. And now, it took another five days to add Rs 50 crore to the tally, taking the magical figure to 200 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 becomes Kartik Aaryan's first-ever movie to enter Rs 200 crore club

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is giving neck-to-neck competition to Singham Again. While both the Diwali releases opened to mixed word-of-mouth, the horror-comedy is slowly picking up against the mass actioner. The threequel horror-comedy has already emerged as Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing movie of his career, beating the lifetime box office collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now, it has created another record by becoming Kartik Aaryan’s first-ever movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is all set to surpass its rival release, Singham Again, by the end of its theatrical runs. The movie has already bagged a Super-Hit verdict due to its limited cost and fabulous hold in such a major clash.

Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have crossed this milestone and are heading for a similar end under Rs 250 crore net in India. It is rare for two clashing movies to collect over Rs 200 crore net each at the Indian box office.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 17.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.25 crore Day 13 Rs 3.75 crore (expected) Total Rs 202.60 crore in 13 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

