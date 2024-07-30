Mira Rajput shares VIDEO from Taylor Swift’s concert with her ‘sunshine swiftie’ Misha; calls it ‘Mother-daughter trip of dreams’

The lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Misha. Shahid and Mira have often shared adorable glimpses of their daughter as well as son Zain on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Recently, Mira dropped a video that showcased special moments with Misha from international sensation Taylor Swift’s concert.

Mira Rajput gives a peek into ‘core memory’ with daughter Misha at Taylor Swift’s concert

Today, July 30, 2024, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a video from a concert she attended during Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. The video first showed Mira and her daughter Misha Kapoor’s colorful outfits and shoes and then gave a glimpse into the atmosphere of the stadium.

Mira also recorded Taylor’s mesmerizing performance, and the mother-daughter duo flaunted their wrists adorned with bands. The video ended with them creating a heart with their hands.

In the caption, she wrote, “Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn’t believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams. #taylorswift #swiftie @taylorswift.”

Have a look at the post!

Reactions to Mira Rajput’s post with daughter Misha from Taylor Swift’s concert

Actress Anushka Sharma showered love on the duo as she dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

One fan said, “Awesome … will be soo memorable for you both,” while another called them “Cuties.” Many mothers resonated with Mira, with one saying, “Did the same with my little swiftie too,” and another expressing, “Aww! On My girlies bucketlist.”

Mira Rajput also posted a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Mira was seen wearing an orange outfit paired with a denim jacket. With the illuminated concert stadium in the background, she gave a huge smile and winked for the camera. She captioned it, “Smiling at my baby girl shining.”

Check it out!

Earlier this month, Mira shared a series of photos from their summer vacation abroad with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and their kids, Misha and Zain. It was filled with sunshine, lots of delicious food, and some adventurous activities.

