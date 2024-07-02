Anushka Sharma QUIZ: Answer these 9 questions about Chakda ‘Xpress actress to prove your love for her

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular Indian actresses. She made her film debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka has done movies in different genres that have earned her critical acclaim and commercial success. Looking forward, Anushka will star in the sports drama Chakda 'Xpress.

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma is happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. They are a highly loved celebrity couple who make headlines whenever they make an appearance together. Virat and Anushka, fondly called Virushka by their fans, have two children, Vamika and Akaay.

Do you think that you’re a big fan of Anushka? If so, here’s your chance to prove your love for her! Take the following quiz and answer nine questions related to the actress’ acting career and personal life. Test your knowledge about Anushka and see if you can get all of them right.

