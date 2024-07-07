Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Wedding Anniversary: Did you know actor apologized to wife's dad after daughter Misha was born? Here's why

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015, and they have won the hearts of their fans over the years with their love and support for each other. Today, July 7, 2024, on their ninth wedding anniversary, let’s revisit the moment when Shahid revealed that the first thing he did after their daughter Misha’s birth was to call his father-in-law and ask for his forgiveness.

Shahid Kapoor apologized to Mira Rajput’s father after his daughter Misha’s birth due to THIS reason

In an old interview with Komal Nahta, Shahid Kapoor was asked about his first reaction after his daughter Misha was born. In response, the actor revealed that he was extremely happy but also scared because he had a daughter.

Explaining what he told Mira Rajput’s father after that, Shahid said, “And having a girl makes you feel like ‘oh god…’ because I had just gotten married, and the first thing I did was call Mira’s dad and say, ‘Dad, if I did anything to trouble you in the shaadi (wedding), I am really sorry.’"

Shahid added that he was processing the fact that he just had a daughter who would get married to some guy in the future. He mentioned that the next 30 years flashed in front of his eyes at that moment. Shahid described the feeling of having a daughter as “amazing” and quite special since he and Mira wished for one.

Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. Shahid and Mira’s son, Zain, was welcomed into the world on September 5, 2018.

Mira Rajput’s special post for husband Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Earlier, in February 2024, Mira Rajput shared a love-filled post on the occasion of Shahid Kapoor’s birthday. Sharing an adorable selfie with her husband on Instagram along with pictures of the sun and the moon, Mira wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you.”

On the work front, Shahid has the upcoming movies Deva and Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, as well as the second season of the series Farzi, in his lineup.

