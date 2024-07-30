Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and more laud Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal

Intense competition is taking place in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, with the athletes putting the best foot forward for their nations. Earlier, India opened its medal tally with shooter Manu Bhaker winning the bronze medal in women’s 10m Air Pistol. Now, she has created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition post-independence. As she secured a bronze along with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team event, PM Narendra Modi and various Indian celebrities extended their congratulations.

PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood stars congratulate 2024 Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

Today, July 30, 2024, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh brought immense pride to India as they won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the Olympics 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter) and stated, “Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted. For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat.”

Anil Kapoor shared a post about the duo’s win on his Instagram Stories and said, “@bhakermanu @sarabjotsingh30 Another win for India!! Congratulations!!”

Bhumi Pednekar expressed her happiness by saying, “Chak De!” and using clap emojis. Mira Rajput also posted about the achievement on her Stories.

Suniel Shetty penned an appreciation note, stating, “Absolutely thrilled! India shoots the second medal!!! @bhakermanu & @sarabjotsingh30, you guys have created history. The first medal in a team shooting event ever!”

He added, “And Manu, you're a legend! The first Indian athlete since independence to clinch two medals in the same Olympics! So proud! #GoForGlory #TeamIndia #ProudMoment.”

Jackky Bhagnani mentioned, “Hats off to @bhakermanu & @sarabjotsingh30 for bringing home bronze in shooting at the @olympics! Your achievements are just the beginning. We are proud @weareteamindia!”

