Mithun Chakraborty FINALLY breaks silence on playing Osho Rajneesh in his biopic; Here’s what he said

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been in the spotlight recently due to his remarks about potentially portraying spiritual leader Osho Rajneesh in an upcoming biopic. That’s right! In a recent media interaction, Mithun responded to discussions about his resemblance to Osho, fueling speculation that he could take on the role of the mystic in a future film.

According to Times Now, Mithun Chakraborty recently shared how discussions about him portraying Osho Rajneesh began. He recalled that during a photo shoot for The Kashmir Files, a film editor remarked on his resemblance to the spiritual leader.

The actor admitted that the comparison took him aback and later revealed that he had indeed been approached for the role. However, he clarified that nothing had been finalized yet, as the film would take approximately five to six years to be completed.

Chakraborty acknowledged that director Vivek Agnihotri was keen on him playing the part and that another individual had also approached him for the project. While he was considering the offer, he emphasized the weight of the responsibility, noting that Osho remains a revered figure among his followers.

He expressed deep respect for the spiritual leader and admitted that portraying such an influential personality would not be an easy task, despite many pointing out their physical resemblance.

Apart from this possible project, Mithun Chakraborty ruled out any plans of taking on romantic roles in the future. He stated that he has grown over time and now prefers characters that suit his age and experience. Describing himself as a "film master" rather than a traditional hero, he emphasized his shift in approach to acting.

Fans of the veteran actor can look forward to his significant role in The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film holds special significance for Mithun as it marks his first on-screen appearance alongside his son, Namashi Chakraborty. However, the duo will not have any shared scenes in the movie.