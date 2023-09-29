The Vaccine War Day 1 Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri's film collects meagre Rs 1 crore nett in India

The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher among others, took a dismal start at the box office as it could only collect Rs 1 crore nett in India. The numbers were always expected to be low going by the advance bookings but what is shocking is that the Vaccine film could not even see substantial growth through the day despite being a partial holiday. The long extended weekend is expected to come to the rescue of the Agnihotri directorial and what he would hope is for his film to atleast breach a double digit extended weekend figure.

The Vaccine War Takes A Very Low Rs 1 Crore Nett Opening In India; Ends Being The Third Most Preferred Hindi Movie Choice

The Vaccine War was the third most preferred Hindi movie choice on its opening day. Fukrey 3 was the most preferred choice for Indian movie audiences while Jawan in its fourth week was preferred as the second choice. Vivek Agnihotri's last release, The Kashmir Files, took the nation by storm and created history due to the kind of film that it was.It netted over Rs 235 crores in India and became one of the most profitable Indian film of all time. The Vaccine War, so far, has not been able to create that kind of air around it. Whether the director gets second time lucky or not is to be seen.

The Vaccine War Budget

The Vaccine War has been made at a very controlled budget of around Rs 15 crores including printing and advertising. The producers are sitting on a pretty table profit due to the sale of non-theatrical rights. The case for the exhibitors screening the film is different with most of them failing to even meet their daily expenditures. If the film fails to show gains, there are chances for it to get replaced by Jawan, Fukrey 3 or any other performing regional film release like Skanda or Chandramukhi 2.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of The Vaccine War Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 1 crore

Watch The Vaccine War Trailer

About The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War is based on India's battle against Covid-19, and the efforts the medical department took to overcome the global crisis.

Where And When To Watch The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War now plays at a theatre near you.

