EXCLUSIVE: Namashi on Mithun Chakraborty's stardom, 'Even today, women in Russia want to marry my father'

Debutants Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi are gearing up for the release of their new film Bad Boy, which releases in theatres next Friday, on 28th April, 2023. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-stars able actors like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma. The film also has a short cameo appearance by Mithun Chakraborty and overall, it seems like an enjoyable film, going by the assets of the film that have been released. Namashi and Amrin, along with the great Mithun Chakraborty, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they discussed about Bad Boy, working with Rajkumar Sanotoshi and a lot more.

Namashi Chakraborty Talks About His Father Mithun Chakraborty's Stardom in Russia

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Namashi Chakraborty, who is all set for the release of his next film Bad Boy, was asked about how he deals with the pressure and baggage of being Mithun Chakraborty's son, an actor who has given many monstrous global hits. The actor replied saying, "Honestly, I've learnt how to live with it. We four siblings; Because we don't represent any actor but represent one of the greatest superstars of the country, ever. He is not just famous in India but even today, women in Russia want to marry my father. I was shooting there. I was standing there, thinking I am the handsome hunk and as soon as they saw him, they were like, 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy'."

Namashi Chakraborty Shares Why Comparing Himself With Mithun Chakraborty Doesn't Make Sense

Namashi further justified why it is not fair to compare him with his legendary father, Mithun Chakraborty. He said, "If you compare me with a living legend, I don't think I can fill his shoes in one film. To even think that I will be able to achieve that is absolutely impossible. What is in my hands is to work hard, be dedicated and better myself. Fortunately, I have had a good start to get a producer like Sajid (Qureshi) bhai. Himesh (Reshammiya) has given the music and Arijit (Singh) has done the playback, and above all Rajkumar Santoshi (has directed the film). For a start, I think it's a good start but if we talk about comparison pressure, I am already at zero because 47 years versus one film is not even a balance."

Mithun Chakraborty Shares Why He Believes He Became Such A Huge Draw In USSR

When Mithun Chakraborty was asked about why he believes he became such a huge star in USSR, he said, "In so many years of my journey, the biggest factor I believe is destiny. Without destiny, nothing happens. All this is only a saying that hardwork, this-that..; Who doesn't work hard? Everyone is working hard. But that is the moment where destiny taps you. According to me, destiny brings the car, makes you sit on the driving seat, and now, you have to drive the car. You have to see the red light and green light. Red light - you stop, green light - you go. It's up to you. Some may say that destiny does this too and I wouldn't say no. But I say that let destiny at least do this much. Then you drive. I still don't know why people in Russia love me so much. Maybe because I have come from a poor house. Russia has always been a communist country. The pain and the love of the parents, all counts in Russia. Even today, they love their mother and grandmother. I don't know why but I love them. I love all Russians and the countries that were part of the USSR. It (The phenomenon of Mithun Chakravarthy) has now spread to Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and all African countries. Mithun Chakraborty is now all over."

Bad Boy Releases On 28th April, 2023

Bad Boy releases in theatres on the 28th of April, 2023. The advance bookings of the film will begin next week. This Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi's film is anticipated by many. We wish the team of Bad Boy all the very best for their film.

