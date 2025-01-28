Shontaan OTT Release: Here’s where to watch Mithun Chakraborty’s powerful Bengali legal drama

Mithun Chakraborty recently led the cast of the Bengali film Shontaan that has received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. After nearly five years since the success of Parineeta (2019), director Raj Chakraborty reunited Subhashree Ganguly and Ritwick Chakraborty for the drama. The film premiered in theaters on December 20, 2024, and after its regional success, made its nationwide debut on January 3, 2024. Wondering where to watch it online? Keep reading to find out!

Where to Watch Shontaan

Shontaan continues to captivate audiences in cinemas, but fans are eagerly anticipating its digital release. While the OTT premiere date and platform have yet to be officially confirmed, Filmibeat recently shared an exciting update, revealing that the film will stream on Hoichoi post its theater run. Stay tuned for the official announcement!

Official Trailer and Plot of Shontaan

Shontaan delves into the poignant journey of an elderly couple, portrayed by the iconic Mithun Chakraborty and Anashua Majumdar, who face the heart-wrenching reality of being abandoned by their own child. The story takes a dramatic twist when the father, seeking justice, turns to the court. Enter an earnest lawyer who takes up their cause, adding a powerful layer to the narrative’s social commentary.

Watch the trailer here!

The gripping trailer features a tense courtroom scene, where the lawyer challenges the neglect of parents, bringing generational conflicts to the forefront. With its exploration of moral dilemmas, familial love, and the evolving relationships between parents and children, Shontaan promises to strike a deep emotional chord with audiences.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Shontaan

In addition to Mithun Chakraborty, Shontaan features a talented ensemble cast including Anashua Majumdar, Ritwick Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Kharaj Mukherjee, Sohini Sengupta, Biswajit Chakraborty, and Ahana Dutta. Directed and co-written by Raj Chakraborty, the family drama is produced by Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni under the banner of Shree Venkatesh Films.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi calls Mithun Chakraborty 'cultural icon' as he gets named for Dadasaheb Phalke Award; veteran actor feels 'dumbfounded'