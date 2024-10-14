Mithun Chakraborty says he never promoted his kids to get films in Bollywood: ‘You have to fight your own battle’

Mithun Chakraborty recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. Since he has made a mark in the industry himself, he also wants his kids to fight their respective battles. This is probably one of the reasons why he has never asked anyone from the industry to give work to his four kids.

During an interaction with NDTV, the veteran actor stated that even though the world might think of the entertainment sector as a ‘family industry’, he has opposite opinions about it. Mithun Chakraborty told the publication that he has 4 kids, and all of them are working in films. “To date, I have never asked any producer or anybody to give work to my sons,” the actor divulged.

The senior star also spoke about his sons, Namashi Chakraborty and Mimoh Chakraborty. While Namashi auditioned for a role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy, Mimoh worked with Vikram Bhatt in Haunted. Dada stated that after giving their all to the characters, whether the films work or not, that’s a different discussion. “But I can tell you with all my heartfelt emotions I have never promoted my children and I told them that you have to fight your own battle," he added.

The Kashmir Files actor also opined that if someone's father is an actor and the son becomes an actor too, then it's not just that what makes a person an actor. According to him, the child also has to have talent and if someone lacks it, they will be asked to leave as only talent rules.

In this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mithun Da opened up about the struggles that his son Namashi went through to land his very first film Bad Boy. He said, “I would like to say that Namashi faced a lot of pain. I say pain in the sense that I knew everything. That he is going to give an audition and how people have behaved with him. They didn't even let him stand. I know everything. When he came out, they would know that he is Mithun Da's (my) son and the people inside would be like 'Oh my God. What did we do'.”

She also stated, “I do feel the guilt. I feel a little guilty that if I said, then..; Then I think that there are so many like me; when I came into the industry. There are so many people in Mumbai who are struggling. Thinking that then I felt that one must go through it. He has gone through it. The film that he has got is totally his. Neither I nor anyone, ever called anyone up. For everyone, I'm the same. You have to win in life. You have to fight. You have to fight on your own. He's lucky that the producer is very good.”

In the same chat, the young and upcoming star also spoke about his experience of working with Rajkumar Santoshi. Namashi Chakraborty told us, “Honestly, it is a matter of luck. I think it was in my stars to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He was strict, he was a perfectionist but it was double for me because he (Mithun Chakraborty) graced our film sets to surprise me. An actor with 400 films experience and Raj ji. I took it in my stride. When experienced people are in a film, the work happens very smoothly. With a legend like Raj ji in my debut film, this is absolutely the goodwill of destiny more than anything else. We two are very fortunate. He is a mind-blowing director.”

