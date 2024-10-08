National Awards 2024: Sharmila Tagore says she 'went and embraced' Mithun Chakraborty after his Dadasaheb Phalke winning speech; 'He really made the show'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is best known for films like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki, Agneepath, Pyaar Jhukta Nahin, and more. Mithun Da was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards 2024. He delivered an inspiring speech at the ceremony while reminiscing his journey. Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore shared that she 'went and embraced' Mithun after his Dadasaheb Phalke's winning speech. Tagore noted that he 'really made the show'.

Sharmila Tagore, who was presented at the National Film Awards ceremony, praised Mithun Chakraborty's speech after President Droupadi Murmu felicitated him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the event. Sharmila shared that Mithun Da "deserved" the prestigious award.

While referring to his speech as "wonderful", the Gulmohar actress expressed that he spoke quite well at the ceremony. "I just went and embraced him because he really inspired me. And it was straight from the heart and his lived experience. He really made the show," the Aradhana star told ANI.

For the uninitiated, Tagore worked with Mithun Da in the 1981 Bengali film, Kalankini Kankabati.

In his winning speech at the ceremony, Mithun Chakraborty spoke about the challenges he faced in his initial career in the Hindi film industry. Mithun Da recalled that he was teased for his skin complexion and told to leave back then.

However, the 74-year-old actor didn't look back and carved his niche for himself in dancing. The Disco Dancer star recalled that the audience forgot about his skin color and he became the "s*xy, dusky Bengali babu".

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore attended the event to cheer for the Gulmohar team at the 70th National Film Awards. She played the role of a matriarch in the movie. Gulmohar received three awards including Best Hindi Feature Film and Best Dialogues. Actor Manoj Bajpayee received the Special Mention award for his performance in Rahul V Chittella's directorial.

Mithun Chakraborty started his career with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film, Mrigayaa for which he received his first National Award back then. Mithun has also worked in movies like Golmaal 3, O My God, Housefull 2, The Tashkent Files, Khiladi 786, and The Kashmir Files.

