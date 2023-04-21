EXCLUSIVE: Mithun Chakraborty talks about son Namashi's movie journey and struggles, 'He faced a lot of pain'

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi are all set for the release of their film Bad Boy on the 28th of April, 2023. The film has an ensemble cast featuring legends like Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Mithun Chakraborty also has a short cameo appearance in the film and that should help gain more eyeballs for this comedy-drama. Namashi and Amrin, along with Mithun Chakraborty, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they talked about their film, Mithun Chakraborty's stardom in USSR and more.

Mithun Chakraborty Throws Light On Son Namashi Chakraborty's Struggles

In this exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Mithun Chakraborty threw light on the struggles that his son went through, to land his very first film Bad Boy. He said, "I would like to say that Namashi faced a lot of pain. I say pain in the sense that I knew everything. That he is going to give an audition and how people have behaved with him. They didn't even let him stand. I know everything. When he came out, they would know that he is Mithun Da's (my) son and the people inside would be like 'Oh my God. What did we do'. I do feel the guilt. I feel a little guilty that if I said, then..; Then I think that there are so many like me; when I came into the industry. There are so many people in Mumbai that are struggling. Thinking that, then I felt that one must go through it. He has gone through it. The film that he has got is totally his. Neither me, nor anyone, ever called anyone up. For everyone, I'm the same. You have to win in life. You have to fight. You have to fight on your own. He's lucky that the producer is very good."

Namashi And Amrin Share Their Experience Of Working In A Rajkumar Santoshi Film

Very early on in their careers, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi got the privilege to work in a Rajkumar Santoshi film. When asked about their experience on Rajkumar Santoshi's movie set, Amrin said, "When we were shooting in the first week, we were both very nervous. I used to be scolded so much that I'd almost cry. But, I think after that, it was like an icebreaker for us. He started to understand us and we started to understand him and work after that has been pretty smooth. He is a legendary director and working with him is a big deal." Namashi said, "Honestly, it is a matter of luck. I think it was in my stars to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He was strict, he was a perfectionist but it was double for me because he (Mithun Chakraborty) graced our film sets to surprise me. An actor with 400 films experience and Raj ji. I took it in my stride. When experienced people are on a film, the work happens very smoothly. With a legend like Raj ji in my debut film, this is absolutely the goodwill of destiny more than anything else. We two are very fortunate. He is a mindblowing director."

Bad Boy releases in a theatre near you, on the 28th of April, 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bad Boy.

