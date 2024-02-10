Mithun Chakraborty suffers Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke; hospital reveals 'he is fully conscious'

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata after experiencing chest pain on Saturday morning. According to a report by News18, the hospital where he is admitted shared the latest update on his health. Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the veteran actor experienced weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being taken to the hospital. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

Mithun Chakraborty is fully conscious

On February 10, Apollo Hospital issued a statement stating, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet.

The statement additionally mentioned that the actor is under the care of multiple doctors at the hospital, "Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

Previously, Mithun's elder son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty (Mimoh), informed indianexpress.com that his father is in perfect health and undergoing a routine check-up.

Mithun Chakraborty gets honored with Padma Bhushan

Mithun was named the recipient of the esteemed Padma Bhushan award, a prestigious honor, in January. In a video message last month, The Kashmir Files actor expressed his profound gratitude, stating that the overwhelming happiness and joy he feels cannot be adequately described in words. He emphasized that receiving such a significant accolade after overcoming numerous challenges is a truly unparalleled experience.

He extended heartfelt thanks to everyone for their immense love and respect, dedicating this esteemed award to all his fans, both in India and around the globe. He expressed his gratitude to those who have continuously showered him with love and support, as well as to his well-wishers.

