7 best Hindi movies on Zee5 you should not miss; URI: The Surgical Strike to Kedarnath

As our reliance on digital platforms for entertainment grows, we've seen the emergence of new OTT platforms, with Zee5 being one of the newcomers. While it may not offer an extensive range of original shows or series yet, it does feature some Hindi movies that are definitely worth watching.

When it comes to the top Bollywood movies available on Zee5, despite the platform having a limited selection, there are several entertaining films worth watching. From the action-packed URI to Varun Dhawan's intense thriller, Badlapur, here are some of the best Hindi movies on Zee5 that you shouldn't miss out this weekend.

7 Best Hindi movies on Zee5 that you can binge-watch anytime you want:

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike - 2019

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Military, War, Drama, History

Action, Military, War, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Dhairya Karwa

Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Dhairya Karwa Director: Aditya Dhar

The movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned Vicky Kaushal the National Award for Best Actor, depicts the 2016 Uri attack. Vicky Kaushal portrays Major Vihaan Singh Kaushal, who resolves to retaliate against the enemy following the loss of his comrades in the attack. He orchestrates a surgical strike with precision, and his portrayal adds depth to the story. The film evokes empathy for the nation and the courageous soldiers defending its borders to maintain security.

Advertisement

2. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana - 2017

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda

Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda Director: Ratnaa Sinha

The romantic comedy Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, directed by Ratnaa Sinha, follows the story of Satyendra and Aarti Shukla (played by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda), who meet through an arranged marriage and develop feelings for each other. The film delves into the complexities of arranged marriages in Indian society, portraying the journey of Satyendra and Aarti as they navigate love, betrayal, and societal expectations.

The film's narrative highlights the struggles faced by both characters as they grapple with the consequences of Aarti's decision to abandon their wedding. Against the backdrop of family pressure and personal aspirations, the story unfolds with twists and turns that challenge the traditional notions of love and commitment.

3. The Kashmir Files - 2022

IMDB Rating: 8.6 / 10

8.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Anupam Kher , Mithun Chakraborty , Pallavi Joshi , Darshan Kumaar , Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar

Anupam Kher , Mithun Chakraborty , Pallavi Joshi , Darshan Kumaar , Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar Director: Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files stands out as one of the top-rated films on Zee5 in 2022, stirring deep emotions among viewers, particularly towards our nation and its brave soldiers who safeguard us. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, delves into the harrowing tales of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The film portrays the pain, suffering, and trauma endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community during those turbulent times.

The storyline follows Krishna's quest to uncover the truth behind his parents' demise in Kashmir. However, as events unfold, he unravels a tangled web of deceit and hidden realities that will undoubtedly leave audiences stunned. Through powerful storytelling and emotional performances, it sheds light on a dark chapter of Indian history, bringing to the forefront the struggles and injustices faced by the displaced community. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead roles.

Advertisement

4. Kedarnath - 2018

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Sara Ali Khan , Sushant Singh Rajput , Arun Bali , Nitish Bharadwaj

Sara Ali Khan , Sushant Singh Rajput , Arun Bali , Nitish Bharadwaj Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is a romantic drama loosely inspired by the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. The film also marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara's performance as a newcomer is commendable. It showcases the budding love story between Mansoor, a Muslim porter, portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput, and Mukku, the daughter of a Hindu priest, played by Sara.

As their love blossoms amidst societal and religious tensions, they face numerous challenges, including the wrath of nature during the catastrophic floods. The film beautifully captures the emotional journey of the protagonists amidst the backdrop of a natural disaster, highlighting themes of love, faith, and resilience.

5. Badlapur - 2015

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Crime

Drama, Action, Crime Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan , Yami Gautam , Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Radhika Apte , Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna

Varun Dhawan , Yami Gautam , Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Radhika Apte , Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Khanna Director: Sriram Raghavan, Mehmet Tutkun

Badlapur, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a gritty crime thriller that delves into themes of vengeance, loss, and redemption. The film follows the story of Raghu, played by Varun Dhawan, whose life takes a dark turn after a tragic incident. As Raghu seeks justice for his wife's murder and his son's trauma, he becomes consumed by revenge, leading to unexpected twists and turns in the narrative.

The movie's engaging screenplay is its most captivating aspect. In essence, Badlapur is like a complex maze that keeps viewers guessing the outcome, defying conventional storytelling with its non-linear narrative. It's hailed as one of the top Bollywood movies available on Zee5.

6. 14 Phere - 2021

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan Director: Devanshu Singh

14 Phere is a romantic comedy film directed by Devanshu Singh. The story revolves around Sanjay played by Vikrant Massey and Aditi portrayed by Kriti Kharbanda, who decide to get married against the backdrop of societal pressure and parental disapproval due to their different castes.

Advertisement

The film explores themes of love, family, and societal expectations in a humorous and entertaining manner. With its quirky storyline and talented cast, 14 Phere offers a refreshing take on the challenges faced by couples in modern-day India.

7. Salaam Venky - 2023

IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan , Kajol Devgn , Priyamani , Prakash Raj , Rahul Bose , Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Vishal Jethwa

Aamir Khan , Kajol Devgn , Priyamani , Prakash Raj , Rahul Bose , Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Vishal Jethwa Director: Revathi

One of the highly recommended films on Zee5 is Salaam Venky. It portrays the journey of Sujata Krishnan, a mother coping with her son's diagnosis of a genetic disease leading to muscle degeneration. The film authentically portrays the emotional journey of the family as they navigate through the hardships and uncertainties of the illness.

The film also captures the strength of maternal love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. With a stellar cast including Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, and Aamir Khan, Salaam Venky is a heartwarming tale inspired by true events that resonate deeply with its audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Best Katrina Kaif movies that have captured our hearts: Jab Tak Hai Jaan to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani