Anupam Kher recalls last conversation with Satish Kaushik before his demise: 'Think you're going to 5-star hotel'

Anupam Kher cherished a deep and enduring friendship with the late Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik, who tragically passed away last year following a heart attack. Recently, Kher took a poignant trip down memory lane, reflecting on his initial encounter with Kaushik at drama school in 1975. The Saaransh actor also recounted the memory of his final conversation with his dear friend of 48 years, which occurred just three hours before Kaushik's untimely demise.

Anupam Kher recalls final conversation with Satish Kaushik

During a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anupam Kher shared a recollection of the moments leading up to Satish Kaushik's untimely passing. Just three hours before Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack, Kher found himself engaged in a phone call with his dear friend. In that conversation, Kaushik revealed that he was feeling unwell, prompting Kher to urge him to seek medical attention immediately.

Despite Kaushik's hesitation and insistence on waiting until morning, Kher persisted in his plea. With unwavering concern for his friend's well-being, Kher implored Kaushik to go to the hospital without delay, offering comforting words, "You go now. Lie down and rest there. Don't think you are going to a hospital; think you are going to a five-star hotel."

Anupam Kher reminisces about his initial encounter with Satish Kaushik

Kaushik and Kher's enduring friendship traces its roots back to their shared experiences at drama school. Reflecting on their initial encounter, Kher fondly recounted when they first crossed paths in 1975. As Kher sat alone, Kaushik approached him and took a seat beside him. Curious about the Fanney Khan star's presence, Kher inquired, "Why are you sitting here?" At the tender age of 19 or 20, Kher admitted to hoping for female company. He asked Kaushik, "Mereko kya milega (What will I get if you sit with me)?"

In response, Kaushik, with his trademark wit, revealed that he wasn't a hostel resident but a local, offering the enticing prospect of delicious paranthas. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor acknowledged Kaushik's ability to capture his attention with such charm and humor.

Despite their early interactions, Kher admitted that he and Kaushik only reconciled their differences around 15 years ago. Prior to that, a subtle friction lingered between them. The Kashmir Files actor said, "I have moved on. He is with me."

