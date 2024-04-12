Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone flaunts tan lines and beach look in new PIC clicked by Ranveer Singh; fans react

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the classiest couple in Bollywood. The two are happily married for nearly six years now. On various occasions, the two are seen shelling major couple goals with their adorable social media PDAs. Now, recently, the soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone dropped a stunning picture flaunting her tanned body as her loving husband Ranveer Singh captured the moment.

On April 12, a while back, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning photograph from what appears to be from her vacation with husband Ranveer Singh. In the latest pic, the actress is seen standing against the camera while she looks towards her left.

She dropped sun and beach emojis in the comments section.

Take a look: