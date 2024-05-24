Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress, flaunts her baby bump in a fun video; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is currently in the best phase of her life as she is enjoying her first pregnancy. The actress is soon going to deliver her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh.

The fighter star has been quite inconsistent in posting on social media these days. But Friday morning turned out to be quite a wonderful one for all the actress’ fans as she blessed our feeds with some gorgeous pictures of her. We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off her pregnancy glow.

Deepika Padukone drops new pictures

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of pictures of her looking stunning in a yellow dress. She gracefully wore a sleeveless dress with a princess cut neckline and a flared silhouette that accentuated her beauty. With her hair elegantly tied in a bun and adorned with pearl earrings, she couldn't help but radiate a contagious smile.

Her pregnancy glow is unmissable and the smile on her face is proof of her happiness.

Check out the pictures:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Deepika Padukone flaunts her baby bump as she stepped out to vote

On May 20, Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held in Mumbai and we saw almost every Bollywood celebrity coming out to cast their vote. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too were amongst the ones who stepped out to vote. The actress looked lovely in an oversized white shirt that she paired with denim and tied her hair in a ponytail. The way Simmba star was holding her and supporting her and the way she was holding her bump caught everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming blockbuster Singham Again, wherein she portrays the character of Lady Singham. This film marks the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, the actress has the Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Currently, she is enjoying her pregnancy and seems to have taken a break from work.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone’s constant battle with AC in this scorching heat is each one of us