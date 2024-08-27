Mona Singh joins Barun Sobti to 'clear the fog' around new mystery in Netflix's thriller Kohrra 2

The critically acclaimed crime drama series Kohrra, known for its gripping narrative and exploration of societal complexities in Punjab, is set to return for a second season. Adding to that, Netflix on August 27, announced that Mona Singh will join Barun Sobti in the captivating series. The first season garnered widespread acclaim for its distinctive mix of crime, emotion, and psychological depth, elevated by outstanding performances that brought the story to life.

Singh, recognized for her powerful performances, will be joining the series this season. Fans familiar with her diverse roles across various genres are eagerly awaiting the new dimension she will bring to the show. Sobti, who made a significant impact in the previous season, returns to portray Garundi, a young police officer grappling with a murder investigation while confronting his own aspirations, fears, and challenges.

Set against the misty landscape of Punjab, this season will explore another murder case entwined with family dynamics, hidden secrets, and legal intricacies. The announcement post read, "A new mystery. A new investigation. The fog will clear soon. Kohrra Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section and expressed excitement for the second season, with Mona joining in. One person wrote, "Such a great great addition to one of the best shows of the last few years! Mona singh is an icon". One wrote, "Oops both my favourite n know them too". One fan wrote, "One of the best shows on OTT. Eagerly waiting for S2". One fan commented, "OH MY GOD THIS IS THE BEST NEWS OF 2024". One wrote, "As an ASR fangirl, love seeing Barun getting the spotlight he deserved all along."

The show will be directed by showrunner, producer and co-creator Sudip Sharma, along with Faisal Rahman, and produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions. This will be Sudip Sharma’s debut as a producer (Act Three Productions) and director. Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date of the second season of Kohrra. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

