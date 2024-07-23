Aamir Khan and Mona Singh to reunite for third time in a comedy adventure; details REVEALED

“Is that really happening with me? I am not getting roles because I am 34-35,” Mona Singh wondered when she had left television to explore herself. This was in 2016 and cut to 2024, Mona Singh gave her biggest career-defining performance in Munjya. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial was a storm at the box office and has opened several doors for the actress.

In recent reports published by Midday and Bollywood Hungama, it has been revealed that Mona Singh is all set to star in an Aamir Khan-backed movie, for the third time!

Aamir Khan and Mona Singh to reunite for the third time

It’s going to be a hat-trick for Mona and Aamir as they are working together for the third time after 3 Idiots (2009) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). While the duo shared screen in the last two, this time it is a movie starring Mona being produced by Aamir. A Mid-day source quoted, “Mona has just wrapped up the film’s shoot. She has a wonderful relationship with Aamir Khan Productions and is excited to work with them for the third time.”

More about Mona Singh’s upcoming backed by Aamir Khan

The movie is a comedy adventure plot featuring Mona in the role of a gangster and promises to take the audience back to Delhi Belly (2011) days. This project has reportedly been titled Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos and also stars Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The movie is being jointly directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.

For the unversed, this is not the only time Mona Singh will step in the shoes of a gangster but her upcoming series Paan Parda Zarda also features her in a similar shade. It is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling and will be directed by Mirzapur-helmer Gurmmeet Singh.

Coming back to Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, the movie will reportedly see a box-office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again during Diwali week this year. This is the same film that was earlier speculated to be Imran Khan’s comeback but the actor has denied all such claims.

Later this year, Aamir Khan will also be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary.

