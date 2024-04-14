Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film gets new release date; Karan Johar announces with a promise

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to serve her first movie of 2024 titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi to the audience. Produced by Karan Johar, the film that also stars Rajkummar Rao was earlier supposed to release on April 19, this year. But a while ago, KJo confirmed that the sports drama film now has a new release date. Read on!

Karan Johar announced new release date for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

A couple of minutes ago, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media and gave a major update about his upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Produced under his banner, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Sharing the new poster of the film, KJo penned that the film is exceptionally close to his heart. He also revealed that the movie is set to release in cinema halls on May 31, 2024, instead of April 19.

His post read, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dream.. MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!”

Janhvi Kapoor also took to social media and expressed her excitement about the new date of the film. She penned in her post, “Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024! #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! FINALLLLLLYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!”

Her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya responded to it and penned, “Wooooooooo.”

Kapoor is also currently filming for a Telugu-language action-drama film titled Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain.

It is set for a theatrical release on October 10, 2024. Before that, she will be seen in Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Roshan Mathews on July 5.

