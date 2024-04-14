Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film gets new release date; Karan Johar announces with a promise

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor shared the poster of Mr & Mrs Mahi with the film's new release date. Shikhar Pahariya also expressed excitement on her post.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  12:59 AM IST |  5.4K
Karan Johar
Pic courtesy: Karan Johar on Instagram, Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to serve her first movie of 2024 titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi to the audience. Produced by Karan Johar, the film that also stars Rajkummar Rao was earlier supposed to release on April 19, this year. But a while ago, KJo confirmed that the sports drama film now has a new release date. Read on!

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Karan Johar announced new release date for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

A couple of minutes ago, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media and gave a major update about his upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Produced under his banner, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Sharing the new poster of the film, KJo penned that the film is exceptionally close to his heart. He also revealed that the movie is set to release in cinema halls on May 31, 2024, instead of April 19.

Related Stories

Karan Johar gets emotional as he remembers Yash Chopra on rewatching Veer-Zaara
entertainment
Karan Johar gets emotional as he remembers Yash Chopra on rewatching Veer-Zaara
Bollywood celebs wish Eid Mubarak to fans in special posts
entertainment
Bollywood celebs wish Eid Mubarak to fans in special posts

His post read, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dream.. MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!”

Take a look:


Janhvi Kapoor also took to social media and expressed her excitement about the new date of the film. She penned in her post, “Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024! #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! FINALLLLLLYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!”

Take a look:


Her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya responded to it and penned, “Wooooooooo.”

Take a look:

PC: Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram

Kapoor is also currently filming for a Telugu-language action-drama film titled Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain.

It is set for a theatrical release on October 10, 2024. Before that, she will be seen in Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Roshan Mathews on July 5.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh targets to release on July 5; Post production is underway

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles