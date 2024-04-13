EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh targets to release on July 5; Post production is underway

On September 11, 2023, Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew wrapped up shooting for the political thriller, Ulajh directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film features Janhvi Kapoor playing the part of an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer and is touted to be a journey of the protagonist from a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf. The last few months have seen discussion in the industry about the probable release date of the film.

Ulajh targets to release on July 5

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Ulajh team is targeting to release on July 5, 2024. “With the post-production work nearing its completion, the team of Junglee Pictures are targeting to bring their political thriller on July 5, 2024 and an official announcement is around the corner,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that the team is excited to present a new genre to the Indian Audience.

Apart from Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor will have one more release in the next 3 months – the Sharan Sharma-directed Mr & Mrs Maahi. “The date of Mr & Mrs Maahi will be announced shortly,” the source informed. Ulajh also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

“I felt inspired while shooting for Ulajh,” said Janhvi Kapoor in a statement

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor in a statement for film wrap had spoken about Ulajh. “I have learned so much through this experience, I wake up every day and feel so inspired seeing each one involved in the film, giving their heart and soul to everything. It was amazing to see how passionate everyone was, how high the energies were, and how fun everything was,” she had said.

