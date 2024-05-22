Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’s Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s version of Heeramandi's Gaja Gamini walk will leave you in splits; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been busy promoting their upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, throughout the country. The duo also keep sharing fun videos on social media, giving a glimpse of their camaraderie. Janhvi recently dropped a hilarious video that has a connection to the web series Heeramandi.

Janhvi and Rajkummar showcased their own version of actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral Gaja Gamini walk from the show.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Gaja Gamini’ walk in BTS video from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is unmissable

Today, May 22, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. In the video, Janhvi is seen wearing cricket gear, including batting pads. Janhvi walks awkwardly, and her co-star, Rajkummar Rao, imitates her gait in a weird and funny way.

In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “Our very own gajagamini walk. took a minute to get used to all those cricket pads but glad I could amuse u Mr. Mahi.”

For the uninitiated, Gaja Gamini is the famous walk that was recently performed by Aditi Rao Hydari in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered earlier this month. The walk quickly caught the attention of netizens and brought immense acclaim to Aditi. Janhvi even used the show's song, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, in the background of the above-mentioned video.

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, with the script penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, the movie is set to release in theaters on May 31, 2024.

The trailer has already revealed the plotline, which revolves around Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s characters Mahendra and Mahima. They are both cricket lovers and their relationship evolves due to their common interest. The duo also finds a way to chase their dreams through each other.

Two songs from the movie have been released: the melodious recreation Dekhha Tenu and the soothing song Agar Ho Tum.

