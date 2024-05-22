Mr & Mrs Mahi: Did you know Rajkummar Rao studied coaching style of THESE cricketers to prepare for his role?

The release of the romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is just around the corner, and the team is completely engrossed in the promotions. The film revolves around a newly married couple, played by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, a new video was shared that gives a deeper glimpse into Rajkummar’s character, who coaches Janhvi in cricket. It was revealed that the actor studied the coaching styles of Justin Langer and Rahul Dravid to prepare for his role.

Rajkummar Rao’s preparation for his role as Mahendra in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Rajkummar Rao is portraying Mahendra in the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He isn’t able to achieve his dream of becoming a cricketer, but he helps his wife chase her dream of pursuing the game professionally. Today, May 22, the makers shared a video titled Inside Mahendra's Mind, giving a closer look at his character. The clip contained behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets as well as interviews with the crew.

In the video, director Sharan Sharma revealed how Rajkummar prepared for his role. He stated, "Very often, he (Rajkummar) would just be observing the coaches by himself, and when we're on set and doing a take, he'd surprise us with certain nuances and things, and I'd be like, 'Oh, how did he pick that up?'"

Speaking of Rajkummar studying the style of renowned former cricketers, Sharan said, “We sent him a bunch of videos of different coaches we’ve seen, from Justin Langer to Rahul Dravid - different body languages and stuff. We sent him a lot of clips. I guess he would watch some stuff on his own and pick up on different things.”

Talking about the same, Rajkummar disclosed that he would observe the person who was coaching him and try to study the details like the technical terms, body language, posture, and manner of speaking.

Rajkummar called his character very “complex” and remarked that the film was a lot more than just about cricket. He said that it explored relationships, baggage, trauma, and aspirations.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi director Sharan Sharma’s heartwarming message for Rajkummar Rao

Earlier, Sharan Sharma shared BTS pictures with Rajkummar Rao and penned a heartfelt note for him. About his experience collaborating with Raj on Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, he wrote, “Getting to work with Raj has been one of the biggest joys of making Mr & Mrs Mahi. Everyday … on set … I got to witness the process of an ‘all time great’ actor … he is the true definition of being ‘in the moment.’

Further praising Rajkummar, the caption read, “A complete team player, a selfless actor, super professional, super passionate, extremely hungry and also extremely chill. The depth that he brought to Mahendra is more than what Nikhil & me could have asked for.”

The message ended with, “Thank you for inspiring me & the crew everyday during the making of the film! It is so inspiring to see how you have maintained a child like enthusiasm and purity for your craft!”

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, with the script penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, the movie arrives on May 31, 2024.

