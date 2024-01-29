Mukesh Rishi says doing Gunda was a 'misstep'; reveals being told about 'Bulla’s fame' by Saif Ali Khan

Mukesh Rishi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood with many incredible performances under his name. However, his name is frequently only attached to Kanti Shah's Gunda which is considered to be a 'so bad its good' kinda movie.

Recently, the actor expressed his regret for doing the film and revealed that Saif Ali Khan introduced him to the film and his character of Bulla's newfound fame on the internet.

Mukesh Rishi on Gunda

During a chat with Lehren Retro, actor Mukesh Rishi discussed his movie Gunda, which gained unexpected popularity on the internet due to its cringeworthy dialogues and scenes. The actor admitted that doing it was a 'misstep.' He said: "As soon as we started filming, I realized that accepting the role was a misstep. I was the new villain in town and was doing good films at that time. Even I don’t know why I agreed to do that movie."

Many years later, the film generated a lot of memes and discussions on the internet for its content. Mukesh revealed that he was introduced to it by Saif Ali Khan. "During a trip together to Hyderabad for our respective projects, he asked me if I knew that one of my films was garnering a lot of attention on the internet. I wasn’t aware of this. He went on to explain how the younger generation had enthusiastically embraced Bulla, propelling Gunda to become one of the most-watched films.

"After that, I began receiving calls even from foreigners regarding this movie and character, and at any event that I attended, people started requesting me to say Bulla’s lines", he added.

The actor said that he felt 'wrong' while doing Gunda and wondered why he agreed to do it. He stated that today's generation has found humor in it and has overlooked its flaws. Mukesh also expressed his wonder and said that he never imagined it to be a topic of discussion 20-30 years later.

About Gunda

Gunda is written by Bashir Babbar and directed by Kanti Shah. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi, Shakti Kapoor, and Razak Khan among others. Upon its release in 1998, the film was withdrawn from theatres by the censor boards due to objections over its content. Over the years, it has gained a cult following among netizens.

