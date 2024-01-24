Here’s what advice Rani Mukerji gave Saif Ali Khan when he was dating Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan recently made it to the headlines after he was hospitalized for tricep surgery. We saw how wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was by his side every minute till the actor got discharged and returned home. Well, they are indeed one of the most powerful and indeed a royal couple in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. We have often heard them talk about their relationship but in an upcoming episode of Tata Play Binge’s Now Bingeing, the Salaam Namaste actor made a surprising revelation about their relationship and it involves Rani Mukerji as well.

Rani Mukerji’s insightful advice to Saif Ali Khan

While making revelations about their relationship, Saif Ali Khan quipped that his co-star in several films, Rani Mukerji proved to be insightful in his relationship with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was the Mardaani actor’s advice that helped Saif while dating his now-wife. Talking about his friendship with the Black actress, Saif quipped that Rani is truly amazing and their friendship has only deepened over time.

During a shoot with Saif, Rani was away from the love of her life and she suggested to him, “Let’s shoot non-stop, finish this, and not take a day off.” She also said, “You’re going out with Kareena, and I’m so happy. I’ll give you some advice – think of it as two heroes in the house.” Saif accepts that he grasped the essence of her words and even today follows her advice. He further added that it is about two equals contributing to the home’s well-being. “When one is working, the other is tending to the children.”

Saif Ali Khan also added that he understands now that it was a piece of excellent advice that touched on the complexities of gender roles. Rani Mukerji, according to him was addressing the question of whether it is acceptable for a wife to work extensively while the husband takes care of the children and the house. And what Saif understood was, that Rani wanted to say that of course, it was acceptable. “Offer her the respect of equality – that’s what she was emphasizing.”

