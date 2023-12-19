KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
In the next episode of Koffee with Karan 8 featuring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, viewers can anticipate a heartfelt anecdote from Karan Johar about filmmakers, Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra.
Koffee with Karan Season 8 has indeed been a season filled with revelations and heartwarming memories. The upcoming episode is set to welcome the dynamic duo of actor-director, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The recently released promo provides viewers with a sneak peek into the banter and camaraderie that awaits them. In an exclusive scoop, Pinkvilla has learned that during the conversation, host Karan Johar reminisced about a story involving cinema icons Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, and the shoot of Silsila's Dekha Ek Khwab song at the Tulip Gardens in Amsterdam.
Karan Johar recalls heartwarming story about Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra
In the next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar is poised to share a touching anecdote about legendary filmmakers Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra. Karan recalled a moment when Raj Kapoor complimented Yash Chopra for skillfully capturing the essence of the Tulip Gardens in Amsterdam in his movie Silsila.
Karan shared, “I remember a story of Raj sahab and Yash Chopra. They both shot in the same year, they went to the Tulip Gardens in Amsterdam. Raj sahab shot Prem Rog - Bhanware Ne Khilaya Phool and Yash ji, Dekha Ek Khwab for Silsila. Silsila had not performed and Prem Rog was a hit film so there was an event and a party and Yash ji was looking a bit down and this Yash uncle has told me himself and Raj sahab came to him and said, ‘I want to tell you one thing, everything else put aside, jis tarah tumhe essence capture kiya hai uss location ka, jo romance aap le aaye ho, I couldn't do that, You bought in a certain beauty of romance and poetry which I didn't manage.’”
Karan continued, “Yash uncle went home with the feeling that you know, it takes a big heart. And I don't feel like we have that. We release movies, the least number of calls and messages will come from the industry, it's like nobody feels happy for somebody else's success.”
Ajay added, “It was better during our times also, that time also we used to get calls or you used to come to know that genuinely people are happy from the industry, now it's not too much.”
The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is set to premiere on December 21, on Disney+ Hotstar.
