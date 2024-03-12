Murder Mubarak actor Sara Ali Khan thinks OTT gave films wider reach, Karisma Kapoor opines ‘movies are evergreen’

The debate around OTT and watching movies in the theaters has often taken center stage when Bollywood celebs sit down for a chat. Recently, when the star cast of the upcoming Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak took part in a discussion, they shared their opinions on whether the streaming platforms have changed stardom for them.

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others discuss the pros and cons of OTT

The cast of Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar along with director Homi Adajania were recently in an interview with Film Companion. While talking about the film, they also touched upon the fact that OTT has changed the nature of stardom for them.

Sharing his opinion, Sanjay Kapoor said that OTT has made him busy. “That’s what OTT has done for me. I am really grateful.” As for Sara Alia Khan, the streaming platforms have given wider reach to films and celebs. Sharing her thoughts, she divulged, “I think you reach multiple countries at the same time. So, suddenly if I am in Sydney or in New York, Chaka Chaka is what things people say often than they maybe would have if it was to only be released theatrically in India. So, ya, it maybe is wider reach, if I could say so.”

To this, Tisca Chopra added that it has eternal life because it’s there forever. “It isn’t dependent on just the weekend. If you don’t do the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday business on a film then it goes into oblivion. But when something comes out on OTT, it’s there forever which is a bit of a relief as well because sometimes good pieces of work don’t get an adequate release and they disappear. But when it comes on OTT, it's as if it got resuscitated,” the actress added.

Veteran actress Karisma Kapoor, who has been associated with the film industry for decades, said movies are evergreen. “Films are something that is magical, I would say. Of course, OTT is amazing and has a different kind of audience and a different reach but I think the love of cinema and the love of movies, watching a film on 70 mm in a theater and clapping, I think is a totally different experience,” Kapoor stated.

