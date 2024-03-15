Murder Mubarak Screening: Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor arrive in style; Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan slay together, Pankaj Tripathi poses with wife Mridula

Acclaimed director Homi Adajania has managed to bring together an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry in his mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak. As the OTT movie is all set to be released on March 15, 2024, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebs attend the special screening of Murder Mubarak

Senior actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will essay the role of ACP Bhavani Singh in Murder Mubarak brought elegance to the star-studded event. The actor arrived with his wife Mridula Tripathi. As expected, the Kadak Singh star decided to go desi for the night and wore a simple cotton kurta-pajama set with a dupatta draped around his neck. His wife was also seen in an Indian outfit.

Next up were actors Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma who will be seen as Bambi Todi and Aakash Dogra in the mystery thriller film. Varma made heads turn as he arrived looking dapper in his bespoke coord set that’s far from the usual. As for Sara, she added glamour to the movie premier by wearing a black shimmery floor-length gown adorned with colorful floral motifs. The duo smiled brightly as they posed for the paps.

Nation Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon ditched dresses and heels and arrived at the screening in her comfiest outfit. The Mimi star wore a basic sweatshirt in electric blue and paired it with a pair of trousers in the same shade. She sported white sneakers, wore minimal makeup, and left her short hair open for the red-carpet event.

The ever-so-charming and bubbly Karisma Kapoor raised the temperature as she went with an all-black look for the night. From her wet hair look to her minimal makeup and basic black pumps, everything went so well with her asymmetrical dress featuring long dramatic sleeves. She will be seen as Shehnaz Noorani in Murder Mubarak.

The star-cast of the film, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra also made an appearance at the screening. The senior actor looked dashing as he also decided to go with an all-black OOTN. Kapoor arrived wearing a satin shirt with a waistcoat over it. He paired them with basic pants, black boots, and a pair of classic eyewear.

As for his co-star, Tisca made an impressive entrance donning a pair of white wide-legged pants with a bralette and a blazer over it. Highlighting her expressive eyes with black kohl, she styled her hair in a messy high bun and added a pop of color to her ivory outfit with a yellow and green broach.

Aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor came to support her father Sanjay Kapoor, looking like a diva. The youngster went for a basic black bodysuit that she paired with black denim cargo pants. Flaunting her glow, she kept her hair open and wore high heels.

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya also graced the starry event. He kept his outfit basic with a black round-neck t-shirt and matching denim pants which he styled with brown boots. He was accompanied by the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan who went with a sweatshirt, pants, and sneaker look. The film will be released on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

