My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas reveals his elder son thought he passed away after tragic accident; admits wife Preeti Jhangiani stood as ‘solid support’

On September 21, actor Parvin Dabas met with a tragic car accident that unfortunately made him admitted to the ICU. By god’s grace, the actor was discharged from the hospital on September 25 and has now revealed how it was a phase that changed his perspective. He also revealed how his elder son Jaiveer thought he passed away after a text from a friend.

Parvin revealed that he and his wife Preeti Jhangiani didn’t tell their songs about the accident and they got to know about it from their friends. “My older son got a message from his friend saying, ‘Sorry to hear about your dad.’ And he thought I had passed away. Then, Preeti told them about the accident and my condition and calmed him down. The incident has helped me appreciate my life and family more,” Dabas shared with Bombay Times.

The My Name Is Khan actor also revealed how his wife stood by him throughout, sharing, “Preeti has been a solid support. She has managed to deal with the situation well.” Parvin is currently advised to rest for at least 10 days, and he revealed taking medicines for vertigo, as well as being unable to get up without dizziness.

In the same interview, Dabas also detailed the horrific incident that took place at Hill Road when he was driving back home from the Khar office around 5 am. He shared that he was found unconscious by two boys who made him sit on the sidewalk of the road. They then called an ambulance, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Parvin said that due to high beam lights from the vehicle on the other side of the road, he couldn’t see the divider and crashed into it. He further advocated the need to educate people more about driving with high beams on. “There have been many occasions when while driving with my wife, I have told her that such high beam can lead to accidents. That day, I was returning from work and wasn’t speeding, yet the accident happened,” Dabas signed off.

