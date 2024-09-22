Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani gives HEALTH UPDATE of husband Parvin Dabas; here's all you want to know

Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband and actor-director Parvin Dabas has been in the ICU following serious injuries in a car accident. Meanwhile, the actress has recently shared a health update, stating her husband will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of the ICU soon.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Preeti Jhangiani broke her silence for the first time after her husband, Parvin Dabas’ unfortunate accident. The actress, who has been with her husband constantly in the hospital, revealed that he is suffering from concussion. She highlighted the signs of concussion, including dizziness, double vision, drowsiness, and nausea.

“He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days,” she said.

The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Mumbai. Expressing her shock over the unfortunate incident, Preeti stated that they’re still coping with the fact emotionally. She mentioned that Dabas is usually very active and keeps talking about the work unstoppably. However, to see him lying down and not his active self is “disturbing for the family.”

Advertisement

Preeti called it a “case of bad luck” as she detailed about the accident. “He was driving early morning after working all night. A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in,” disclosed the 44-year-old actress.

On a concluding note, Jhangiani also shared that a toxicology test has been done. She claimed that the chances of “drinking and driving” have been ruled out in the police report. The actress said that her husband is strictly against drunk driving or going against any rules.

Parvin Dabas married Preeti Jhangiani on March 23, 2008. The couple has two sons, Jaiveer and Dev. On the work front, Parvin was last seen in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti, which was released in June this year. He also appeared in Made in Heaven Season 2, Hostages, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's reaction after seeing paps as he steps out with mom, dad and brother Taimur is unmissable