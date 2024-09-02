OPINION: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Karisma Kapoor have been Bollywood’s OG ‘IT Girls’ even before it was a thing; Here's how

I wouldn’t be lying when I say that I breathe Bollywood and that’s how my entire life is painted. My wallpaper has a movie poster, my laptop screen has a still of a movie scene and but naturally, my feed is filled with filmy edits to die for. It was over the weekend when my Instagram algorithm just toggled my way and vigorously started showing me cinematic edits of those divas who stood at the top dias of Hindi cinema - once.

I parallelly noticed the internet’s vigorous use of the term ‘It Girl’ and it clicked with me immediately that didn’t we already have queens as such but just without any pompous tag or label?

To start with, I might sound biased but my love for ‘Bipasha Basu’s Era’ is an obsession in its own hold. I mean imagine me playing Teri Dulhan Sajaungi in full volume - on loop, especially on days my heart felt too filmy. I was mad, and so was everyone else. The Bengali beauty not only made Bollywood but the world dance to her songs creating an item-girl phenomenon that was surely a fresh breath of air.

While Bipasha was a huge success as an actor, her songs primarily pushed her career to a level that, I bet, is still unbeatable. Songs like Don’t Touch Me, Ishq Di Gali, Beedi Jalaele, and a song just by her name, it was a phase when she ruled like a goddess.

