Nargis Fakhri Birthday: Did you know Imtiaz Ali selected her as Rockstar actress for looking out of 'Ranbir Kapoor's league'?

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor in his 2011 film, Rockstar. Nargis played the role of Heer Kaul in Kapoor-starrer musical romantic drama. As the actress turned a year older today (October 20), let's take a lookback at how she was cast in the film. Did you know director Imtiaz Ali selected her as a Rockstar actress for looking out of 'Ranbir Kapoor's league'?

During an interview with Mid-Day, Imtiaz Ali opened up about casting Nargis Fakhri in his directorial venture, Rockstar. Imtiaz shared that he wanted his Heer to look like someone who is 'dil todne ki machine' and that you can only aspire for.

The Rockstar director added, "This girl, who is so high class. Even (out of) Ranbir Kapoor's league. I was thinking that this is the face, this is the body and she did a wonderful performance."

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri once revealed that she didn't know Ranbir Kapoor before being cast in Rockstar. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama last year, Nargis shared that she was quite naive and didn't know about anybody (from the film). The Rockstar actress continued that she didn't do any research as it wasn't her goal.

Nargis continued that she came to India as a "regular person who wanted to try a new thing".

In Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri was paired with Ranbir Kapoor as his love interest. While Ranbir played the role of JJ (Janardhan Jakhar), a Delhi guy studying at Hindu College, Delhi University, who aspires to be a musician. Nargis was cast as Heer Kaul, a beautiful girl from St. Stephens College.

Advertisement

The film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, and late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor in crucial roles.

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri has worked in movies like Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, Madras Cafe, Torbaaz, Amavas, and more. She has made her special appearance in movies such as Kick, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and others.

Nargis has returned to the Housefull franchise. She will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production, Housefull 5. The comedy movie will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Did you know Nargis Fakhri never planned to enter Bollywood? Here’s how one ‘random email’ changed her whole life