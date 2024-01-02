Nargis Fakhri celebrates New Year with rumored beau Tony Beig, ex-BF Uday Chopra, Sussanne Khan-Arslan in Dubai-PICS

Nargis Fakhri, who starred in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar (2011), is rumored to be dating Tony Beig, an entrepreneur in Los Angeles, where she is currently staying. The rumors first began in January 2022. Now, Nargis Fakhri was seen ringing in the New Year 2024 with Tony Beig in Dubai. The actress’ ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni also joined them for the bash.

Nargis Fakhri poses with Tony Beig, Uday Chopra, Sussanne Khan during New Year 2024 bash

Several pictures from the New Year celebration have been shared by Arslan Goni, and Tony Beig on their Instagram. One of the pictures shared by Tony shows him holding Nargis Fakhri close, while they posed with their friends. Uday Chopra is seen holding a glass of champagne, while Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are seen posing in front of them, at a club in Dubai.

In another picture, Nargis and Tony are seated close together, and while Nargis looks stunning in a bright pink lace dress, Tony is seen in a navy blue formal suit with a ‘Happy New Year’ hat on. Meanwhile, Arslan Goni shared some more pictures from the celebration, and wrote, “Happy happy new year to every one. What a night. Thank you @tb.” Check out the lovely pictures below!

Sussanne Khan looked beautiful in a white cutout mini dress, while Arslan was dress in all-black for New Year celebration. Uday Chopra was seen in a black formal suit.

Nargis Fakhri rumored to be dating Tony Beig

Hindustan Times reported in 2022 that the Rockstar actress is dating Kashmir-born Tony Beig, a 37-year-old entrepreneur and Managing Director of a conglomerate, towards the end of 2021. Back then, a source told the portal, “They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other’s company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low profile as it’s still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming.”

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri had opened up about her past relationship with Uday Chopra back in 2021. In a conversation with ETimes, she revealed that she and Uday dated for 5 years, and that he was the most beautiful human she met in India.

“I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors,” she said.

Nargis Fakhri’s work front

On the professional front, Nargis Fakhri made her acting debut with Imtiaz Ali's musical romantic drama Rockstar, which released in 2011. Post that, she starred in Shoojit Sircar's political thriller Madras Caf, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3, Banjo, Amavas, Torbaaz, Shv Shastri Balboa, among other films. Nargis was also seen in Paul Feig's 2015 action comedy Spy, which marked her first Hollywood project.

She will next be seen playing Princess Roshanara in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu film Hari Hara Hari Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

