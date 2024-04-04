Varun Dhawan to reunite with dad David Dhawan for another ‘out and out’ comedy; movie to release on THIS date

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his filmmaker dad David Dhawan are gearing up for another collaboration that might just electrify the silver screen. This untitled project is being backed by Tips Films and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani.

More about Varun and David’s next

Scheduled for a nationwide release on October 2, 2025, this movie will be an ‘out and out comedy’ that will celebrate family, love, and laughter. This marks the fourth collaboration between Varun Dhawan and David, following their ventures with Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.

When Varun Dhawan admitted he feels safe to work with his dad

In an old interview with Mid-Day, Varun Dhawan candidly talked about his experience of working with his father and described him as a safe haven in the industry. "Dad is the king of comedy. He has tackled the genre for three decades and has found success in each decade. When you are working with such an accomplished director who knows the genre and its details so well, you know [you're in good hands]. I feel safe when I work with my father," Varun said.

More about Varun and David’s previous collaborations

The duo first joined hands for Main Tera Hero which was released in 2014 and was a remake of the Telugu film Kandireega. Other than Varun, the movie also starred Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D'Cruz playing parallel leads. The comedy’s box office verdict was a hit. Varun again joined hands with Dad Dhawan in 2017 for Judwaa 2.

This one was also a remake of the 1997 film by the same name which was itself a Hindi remake of 1994’s Telugu film Hello Brother. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie featured Varun playing twins Raja and Prem alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as female leads.

The last time the duo worked together on a project was in 2020 with Coolie No. 1. Another remake of a Hindi and Tamil film, this comedy masala film also starred Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Unlike the previous two, the movie had tanked at the box office.

