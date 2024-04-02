Aryan Khan’s rumored GF Larissa Bonesi poses with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan; PICS go viral

The rumors of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s brewing romance with Brazilian model turned-actor Larissa Bonesi took the internet by storm. Earlier in the day, an old video took the internet by storm depicting the star kid and the actress as they attended a concert with their friends. In addition to this, the claims on Reddit also suggested that Aryan Khan and Larissa are seeing each other. Following this, the internet was obsessed to know more about the gorgeousness. Meanwhile, her photograph with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also gone viral on the internet.

Aryan Khan's rumored GF Larissa Bonesi and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's bond grab attention

Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan a few hours back had shared a series of stunning photographs with Larissa Bonesi on her Instagram stories. In one of the photographs, Susanne clicked the selfie while the Brazilian beauty flashed a wide smile for the camera. Sharing the photograph, Khan hyped Aryan Khan’s rumored GF as she wrote, “You are a shiny disco ball and a beautiful angel wrapped into 1 (accompanied by smiling red-heart emojis) sooooo happy meeting you!!!”

Gushing over the endearing words, Larissa replied to Sussanne and wrote, “Sunshine in a human form, a real Goddess you are @suzkr (accompanied by pink and star emoji) I am so glad to meet you, and what a pleasure to shoot something insanely beautiful together (accompanied by butterfly emoji).”

In another picture, both the beauties were seen posing for a stunning click as they wrapped arms around each other shelling major friendship goals, Hrithik Roshan’s former wife shared from their shoot. She further wrote, “Beauty is what Beauty does. @larissabonesi (accompanied by orange heart emojis) have not met a person like this in a very long time.” In response, Larissa wrote, “Ahhh my gorgeous @suzkr (Accompanied by yellow, eye holding tears, star and sunflower emoji) I am missing you so much already!!”

About Larissa Bonesi

For the unversed, Larissa is known for her appearances in movies like Goa Goa Gone, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Desi Boyz’s special number, Subah Hone Na De starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla’s Penthouse. She has also appeared in several music videos like Dim Dim Light with Sooraj Pancholi, Are U Coming with Tiger Shroff among others.

