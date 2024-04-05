7 best movies like Rockstar that redefine falling in love

This article is going to present a handful of movies like Rockstar that prove falling in love is one of the most magical feelings in the world. In the Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri starrer Rockstar directed by Imtiaz Ali, we see a Delhi-based middle-class boy named Janardan who dreams of becoming a rockstar like Jim Morrison. The movie follows his journey as he transforms into Jordan, a successful but tortured soul in the music industry, and eventually shatters his heart.

The film has some terrific moments, a bravura performance by Ranbir Kapoor, and an exceptional musical score by A.R. Rahman. However, it falters in the screenplay department. The characters' relationships and mood swings are inexplicable, and the film concludes with an open end.

If the story of Rockstar made you fall in love, then the below-mentioned list has such movies that you should not miss watching.

Here are 7 best movies like Rockstar that are hard to miss

1. Aashiqui 2

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor , Aditya Roy Kapur , Mahesh Thakur, Chitrak Bandhopadyay, Chayan Gor, Partha Akerkar, Milind Phatak

, , Mahesh Thakur, Chitrak Bandhopadyay, Chayan Gor, Partha Akerkar, Milind Phatak Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical, Music

Drama, Romance, Musical, Music Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Youtube

Aashiqui 2 is one of the best movies like Rockstar. The movie starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. In the story, Aarohi, a singer in a pub, and Rahul, a singing sensation, fall in love. He assists her in realising her goal of becoming a well-known singer, but his flaws endanger their future.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon, Imran Abbas

Shah Rukh Khan, , Alia Bhatt, , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon, Imran Abbas Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Music

Drama, Musical, Music Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil narrates a story of love and friendship that revolves around Ayan Sengar, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan, who is studying Business Management in London, is a singer and belongs to a wealthy family. Anushka Sharma plays the character of Alizeh, another affluent girl who lives in London. She is a cheerful girl with modern thoughts and enjoys a carefree lifestyle.

Ayan and Alizeh are both in relationships, with Lisa, played by Lisa Haydon, and Dr. Faisal, portrayed by Imran Abbas, respectively. Ayan meets Alizeh by chance at a bar, and they quickly hit it off. Ayan feels drawn to Alizeh, and the spark between them grows.

3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Sharib Hashmi, Neetu Singh

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Sharib Hashmi, Neetu Singh Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Samar falls in love with Meera while in London, but after she rejects him, he moves back to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist. Journalist Akira, who falls in love with him, decides to bring the couple together.

4. Highway

Cast: Alia Bhatt , Randeep Hooda

, Randeep Hooda Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Crime, Drama, Romance Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A day before her wedding, Veera, a young bride-to-be, is kidnapped by a common criminal named Mahabir and his men. Instead of being scared of her kidnapper, Veera finds a life that is both adventurous and liberating sums up Highway.

5. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi showcases that after the wedding ceremony between Surinder Sahni and Taani, Surinder discovers that his new wife cares little for him. When she decides to enter a dance competition, Surinder disguises himself, joins the class and tries to befriend her. Taani soon falls in love with her new dance partner, Raj, unaware that he is in fact her husband.

6. Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Tamasha begins with a robotic introduction of the main character Ved Vardhan Sahni, played by Ranbir Kapoor, on stage. The story then shifts to Ved's childhood, where he develops a deep love for stories that have a profound impact on his life and eventually start affecting his corporate career. To break free from his mundane life, Ved decides to go to Corsica, where he meets Tara Maheshwari, played by Deepika Padukone. Tara is an Indian who loves Asterix and gets stuck in Corsica due to her lost luggage. When they meet, they agree to not ask each other personal questions and only tell lies.

7. Gully Boy

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Music

Drama, Romance, Music Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Gully Boy, a 22-year-old boy Murad is the son of a driver, hailing from Mumbai. While his parents expect him to land a job, the youngster's greatest dream is rap music.In a country where being an artist is often a far-fetched dream for the impoverished, Murad's struggles to rise above his circumstances and become a musician will send ripples of hip-hop across all classes, inspiring an entire generation of youngsters.

The above mentioned seven movies like Rockstar aptly proves that love wins after all chaos.

