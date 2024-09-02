Natasa Stankovic is back to Mumbai from her hometown Serbia weeks after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya, see PICS

Months after announcing her separation from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic has returned to India. The celebrity couple after months of internet speculations made it official in July through a social media post. The actress was in Serbia along with her son, Agastya for the vacation.

Natasa Stankovic moved back to her hometown, Serbia, with her and Hardik Pandya’s son, Agastya in July. A day after leaving India, the couple announced that they’d parted ways through a social media post. Now months later, the actress has finally returned to Mumbai, India. The update about the same was shared by her with the glimpses posted on her Instagram.

The series of Instagram stories began with a photo from the airport. Up next was her photo dressed in a black tank top with a no-make-up look. She was seen beaming a bright smile as she clicked the selfie. Keeping it in style, Natasa was seen wearing eyeglasses while sitting inside an airplane.

She wrote nothing but dropped a red-heart emoji followed by another glimpse as she traveled back to her home in the car while enjoying the Mumbai rains. She wrote in the caption, "Hello Mumbai" followed by a raining cloud emoji. The actress captured skyscraper buildings and city lights, giving all the feels.

Take a look

Following the couple’s separation, Natasa’s social media posts have often caught everyone’s attention. It was just a few days back that taking to her Instagram, she dropped a cryptic note on love.

She expressed, "Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud." It further added that love respects others, avoids selfishness, and is not easily angered. Love does not keep track of wrongs, delights in truth, and provides unwavering protection, trust, hope, and perseverance. The note ended with, "Love never fails.”

Advertisement

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in May 2020 and renewed their vows last year in February. In a joint statement issued on July 18, Hardik and Natasa calling it a ‘tough decision’ revealed that after four years of togetherness, they have decided to part ways amicably. The duo also mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty recalls her friends drinking with her dad while she was in jail; ‘Main wahan jail mein thi aur…’