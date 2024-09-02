Rhea Chakraborty recalls her friends drinking with her dad while she was in jail; ‘Main wahan jail mein thi aur…’

Rhea Chakraborty is among the popular names in Bollywood. The actress had a rough patch in her life when she was arrested by the NCB. In a recent interaction, the Jalebi actress shared how her friends would drink with her father every day while she was in jail to support them morally.

During a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Rhea Chakraborty shared that after her time in jail, she realized who her true friends were. She stated that her friends played an incredible part in taking care of her parents during the tough phase.

“One of my friends—a couple friends—used to drink with my dad and eat food with them every night while we were inside. When I came out, ‘I’m like, why have you gained so much weight? Kameeno, main wahan jail mein thi aur tumlog yaha khana khaa rahe ho, weight put on kar rahe ho (I was in jail, and you were eating food and putting on weight),” she recalled telling him.

To this, her friends revealed that they were trying to make her parents eat and feel a little normal about the situation, leaving her impressed. This sweet gesture had a deep impact on Rhea. She further talked about the steadfast support of her friends and their efforts to help her family deal with the situation.

Advertisement

Hailing her girlfriends as “superpowers of women," she mentioned that one doesn’t need anything else the way her friends were with her family. “You don’t need anything else—you can have one true friend in life and that’s enough. Shibani (Dandekar) was that for me. The way Shibani stood for me was enough for me to know that the whole world can be against me, but I have one friend, and she is my true friend," she said.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Chehre in 2021 alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She is currently enjoying her role as an entrepreneur. It was last year, in August, that she launched her clothing brand. In addition to this, she also hosts a podcast show by the name, Chapter 2 where the likes of Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen have appeared.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez admits learning to distinguish between ‘right and wrong people’ amidst Sukesh Chandrashekhar fiasco; ‘I never fear anything’