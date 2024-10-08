National Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee calls him 'lucky artist' on winning Special Mention for Gulmohar, shares why it's special for him this time

Gulmohar, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, won three awards at the 70th National Film Awards, with Bajpayee receiving a special mention for his exceptional performance. The esteemed ceremony is taking place today, October 8, in Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards. Leading up to the event, Bajpayee expressed his enthusiasm about winning his fourth National Award, modestly describing himself as ‘lucky’ to receive such recognition. He also shared that his wife would be attending the National Film Awards for the first time, making his win even more special.

Ahead of the National Awards ceremony in New Delhi on October 8, the talented Manoj Bajpayee shared his reflections on his film Gulmohar. In an emotional video message, he conveyed his heartfelt thanks for being honored with the National Film Award once more. He noted that his reaction to this achievement is just as profound now as it was when he received the award for the first time. He recounted how, during challenging moments, he would imagine that winning this accolade would bring a sense of fulfillment to his life.

Today, he feels truly blessed to be receiving it for the fourth time for his work in Gulmohar, thanks to the grace of the Almighty. He emphasized that he views himself as a very fortunate artist receiving the National Award for the fourth time. Manoj Bajpayee also shared that his wife will be attending the National Film Awards for the first time, noting that she wasn’t present during his previous wins. This makes his achievement even more meaningful for him.

Gulmohar clinched three awards at the National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Screenplay (Dialogues), and a Special Mention (feature film). Directed by Rahul V. Chittella, the film tells the story of a family reuniting at their ancestral home one last time before it is torn down to make way for a high-rise. Featuring Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Amol Palekar, Gulmohar is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the 70th National Film Awards is taking place today at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.