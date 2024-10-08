National Awards 2024: Parineeti Chopra applauds Uunchai helmer Sooraj Barjatya for clinching top honors; 'so proud to be directed by this legend'

The 70th National Film Awards, one of the most esteemed ceremonies in Indian cinema, are taking place in Delhi, honoring the best films of 2022. Uunchai had its shining moment, winning two key awards—Sooraj Barjatya was named Best Director, and Neena Gupta received the Best Supporting Actress award. Parineeti Chopra, who stars in the film, took to social media to congratulate the director and wrote, “So proud to be directed by this legend!”

Parineeti Chopra shared her excitement on Instagram Stories today (October 8), celebrating Uunchai's win at the National Awards 2024. Reposting about the film's big win, she praised director Sooraj Barjatya, writing, "So proud to be directed by this legend! Yayy Team Uunchai!" Her heartfelt shout-out reflects the pride she feels in being part of the award-winning team.

Parineeti Chopra re-shared a post originally shared by National Award-winning filmmaker Mahaveer Jain, who celebrated Uunchai's triumph at the National Awards 2024. Jain posted heartfelt photos of Sooraj Barjatya and Neena Gupta receiving their awards for Best Director and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, at the prestigious event in New Delhi.

He expressed immense pride in their achievements, acknowledging Sooraj Barjatya's masterful storytelling and Neena Gupta's moving performance in Uunchai. Jain also emphasized how the film highlights human connections, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams, marking it as a significant moment for the entire team.

Uunchai boasted a stellar ensemble cast featuring legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa. Alongside them, Sarika delivered a pivotal performance, while Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta added depth to the film's narrative. The star-studded cast, combined with Sooraj Barjatya’s direction, made Uunchai a heartfelt and memorable cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 70th National Film Awards ceremony is being held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The prestigious event celebrates and honors the outstanding contributions of artists to Indian cinema, recognizing their exceptional talent and creative achievements.

ALSO READ: National Awards 2024: Sooraj Barjatya says Uunchai was out of his comfort zone and he wasn't prepared to make it; recalls film started after Amitabh Bachchan agreed to do it