National Awards 2024: Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta is elated after mommy Neena Gupta gets honored for Uunchai; 'Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta was among the celebrities who were felicitated at the National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. Neena received the National Award as Best Supporting Actress for Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai. After the big win, celebrity designer and actress Masaba Gupta was elated after her mom, Neena Gupta, received honors for the 2022 film Uunchai at the ceremony. Pregnant Masaba shared that her to-be-born baby has the "coolest" grandmom.

On Tuesday, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to express her feelings after her mom, Neena Gupta's big achievement. Masaba dropped a picture and a video of Neena Gupta receiving the award at the ceremony. In her post, Masaba penned a heartfelt note for her mom and congratulated the Uunchai actress.

"Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair....CONGRATULATIONS @neena_gupta," read her caption.

Take a look at the screenshot of her post here:

Neena Gupta opted for a pink saree for the National Film Award ceremony. The veteran actress also sported a pink flower behind her ear for the occasion. She looked beautiful in her attire at the event.

Neena also acknowledged her big win at the National Awards 2024 on Instagram. In her post, the Uunchai star shared that she was honored to receive the award and added that it was her fourth honor.

"Honoured to receive my fourth national award from the honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu," read her caption.

Here's the screenshot of her post:

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16 this year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta shared that she was surprised to know about her win. The Uunchai actress stated that she asked her manager to "double-check" the news if it was true back then.

In Uunchai, Neena played the role of Boman Irani's on-screen wife. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

Coming back to Masaba Gupta, she is set to welcome her first child with her husband Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba announced her pregnancy in April 2024 and had her baby shower ceremony in August. She has acted in the web series Masaba Masaba, co-starring her mom, Neena Gupta.

