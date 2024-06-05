EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan in talks to be ‘Prem’ in Sooraj Barjatya’s next

Over the last four decades, Sooraj Barjatya has delivered some of the most memorable films of Indian Cinema – from Maine Pyaar Kiya, to Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Vivaah – among others. His last directorial, Uunchai, was a departure from the family genre and the film with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead also managed to find appreciation from senior citizens across the country. Ever since the release of Uunchai, there has been a conjecture on what next for Sooraj Barjatya.

Kartik Aaryan and Sooraj Barjatya initiate conversations for a collaboration

While the director was all set to team up with Salman Khan on Prem Ki Shaadi, the same fizzled out as Salman was not looking to do something in the romantic space at this phase of his career. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sooraj Barjatya is all set to start casting for his next directorial, a drama set against the backdrop of nuclear families. According to sources close to the development, Sooraj Barjatya has initiated conversations with Kartik Aaryan for his next feature film.

“Sooraj Barjatya is on look-out for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point of time,” revealed a source close to the development. While one round of meetings have already taken place, more conversations will take place after the release of Chandu Champion on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan gears up for Chandu Champion & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

“Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, however, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture on the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by Mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place,” the source added.

Kartik Aaryan is presently gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion and will follow it up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali. The actor is also doing the Vishal Bhardwaj directed Arjan Ustara for Sajid Nadiadwala scheduled to go on floors in last quarter of 2024. The Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel and a Sandeep Modi directorial with Karan Johar is also in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

