Jaya Bachchan loves 'spending time with younger generation'; Navya Nanda-Agastya Nanda prefer opposite

The latest installment of the show What The Hell Navya season 2 has just premiered, igniting a thought-provoking discussion centered on the concepts of age and experience. Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda offered their diverse perspectives on various facets of these themes. During the conversation, Jaya ji shared her fondness for engaging with the younger generation. Conversely, Navya disclosed that both she and Agastya gravitate towards spending quality time with older individuals.

Jaya Bachchan reveals the joy she finds in the company of the younger generation

In the ninth episode of What The Hell Navya season 2, titled Bold Not Old, Navya Naveli Nanda delved into the aspirations shared by her and the younger generation, emphasizing their thirst for multiple pursuits. She conveyed her belief that today's youth embraces “all kinds of experiences,” eagerly immersing themselves in various endeavors.

Navya shared her own example, talking about how she juggles numerous interests, often receiving advice to slow down and focus on one thing at a time. Yet, she expressed a sense of urgency, feeling compelled to address different issues and share her opinions, albeit constrained by the limitations of time.

Jaya Bachchan, Navya's grandmother, identified deeply with this sentiment, acknowledging her own journey of harboring various ambitions. Jaya ji, however, recognized that Navya had a more “hectic” pace.

Expressing her admiration for the younger generation, Jaya Ji revealed, “And let me tell you, for me, the best compliment that I can give the younger generation is, I love my friends, I enjoy spending time with them, but I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. And I love sitting and listening to them, I love to see them interact, I mean it's very stimulating for me.”

In response, Navya shared her preference for a different dynamic, saying, “I like doing the opposite. I like sitting with…, like when your friends come, Agastya (Nanda) and me love to sit with them and just hear them talk.”

