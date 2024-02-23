Navya Nanda shares reaction to The Archies trailer; Jaya Bachchan says Agastya Nanda cries like 'mamu' Abhishek Bachchan

After three thrilling episodes of the vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, the fourth episode has finally premiered, boasting a special guest appearance. Agastya Nanda, who made his debut in the film industry with the movie The Archies last year, joined his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, mother Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan for an engaging discussion on modern masculinity. Navya shared her reaction to watching her brother's debut film's trailer, while Jaya ji revealed how Agastya's crying resembled that of his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan.

Navya Naveli Nanda on her reaction after watching Agastya Nanda’s The Archies trailer

In the latest episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, the discussion centered around the family members' expressions of emotions. Navya Nanda opened up about her own journey towards becoming more expressive, recounting her reaction to watching her brother Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies' trailer. She admitted, "I cried when I saw his trailer."

Agastya playfully retorted to his sister, suggesting that shedding tears wasn't the sole measure of emotional expression. Their mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, chimed in, recalling Navya's emotional outpouring after viewing the trailer, teasingly remarking that she "ugly cried." Jaya Bachchan added her perspective, noting Navya's widened eyes and copious tears.

Jaya Bachchan on Agastya Nanda crying like his uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Continuing the conversation, Navya, ever witty, quipped, "Even Agastya is a sad crier." However, Jaya ji disagreed, drawing a comparison between Agastya's crying style and that of his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan, stating, "He cries like Mamu."

Advertisement

Agastya and Navya also disclosed how their mother, Shweta, was known for being the “worst crier” in the family. Reflecting on Agastya's response to her tears, Shweta remarked, “He’s merciless to me.”

Agastya addressed his sister, saying, “No, because you and mom have the same trait. If someone’s talking to you and they try to get a point across, you guys will start crying.”

Navya explained that their tears often stemmed from frustration. However, Agastya retorted, “So, instead of talking about the point, we have to fix your emotions now. We can't talk about the issue anymore.”

When asked if she cried when frustrated, Jaya ji replied, "No, I get angry when I'm frustrated."

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

The first three episodes of What The Hell Navya Season 2 delved into captivating discussions ranging from women in the workplace, matters of love, to beauty standards. The fourth episode was titled Macho Myths & Modern Men.

The show will continue to be streamed weekly, and viewers can tune in to each new installment on Navya Nanda's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda says people still suggest her to ‘become actress’; Shweta Bachchan discusses current beauty standards