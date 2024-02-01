Navya Naveli Nanda says people suggest her to ‘become actress’; Shweta Bachchan discusses current beauty standards

The highly anticipated season 2 of What The Hell Navya has kicked off, featuring an engaging and thought-provoking discussion among three generations of women: Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In a fascinating segment of the show, Navya and Shweta delved into the topic of contemporary beauty standards. During the discussion, Navya revealed a common suggestion she receives from people to pursue acting.

Navya Naveli Nanda on people suggesting her to become an actress

In the debut episode of the vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda engaged in an interesting conversation with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, exploring the impact of beauty standards on their respective career paths.

Navya initiated the discussion by questioning whether they felt beauty standards had influenced their professional trajectories, to which both Shweta and Jaya ji responded in the negative. Navya further probed whether they believed that beautiful women were still pigeonholed into certain career paths and not taken seriously in business. Their collective response indicated a shift in societal perceptions, suggesting that such stereotypes are no longer as prevalent as they once were.

Navya then shared a personal experience, highlighting the persistent pressure placed on her to pursue acting solely based on her appearance. She shared, “So, many people are like, ‘Oh you're so pretty. You should be an actress.’ As if beautiful women can only be actresses and only be models. I get that a lot. People always are like, ‘You should become an actress.’”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda on current beauty standards

Shweta Bachchan Nanda then offered her insightful perspective, acknowledging the positive strides made in the fashion industry towards inclusivity. She noted the efforts to embrace diverse skin tones and body sizes, highlighting the importance of representation for individuals who do not fit traditional beauty standards. She expressed admiration for this shift, emphasizing, “So, I think beauty standards have broadened their horizons.”

Jaya Bachchan echoed this sentiment, saying, “Today the so-called ‘beautiful’ is not beauty.”

Building upon this, Shweta shared her own journey, stating that she may not conform to conventional standards of beauty. However, she expressed contentment and confidence in her own skin, particularly as she has grown older. She recognized the challenges faced by young girls in navigating societal pressures and applauded efforts by the beauty industry to foster inclusivity and make them comfortable from a young age.

